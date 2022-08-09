Defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs to get $68.5 million stadium makeover

article

Sanford Stadium, the home of the defending college football national champion Georgia Bulldogs, will soon see some changes. The University System of Georgia Board of Regents agreed to a $68.5 million improvement project to the stadium’s south side on Tuesday.

The two-phase project would be scheduled around the 2002 and 2023 football seasons to minimize disruptions.

In the first phase, a new connection would be built to Sanford Drive at Gillis Bridge for better fan access to the stadium, a plaza space would be created adjacent to the stadium, the 100 Level Concourse will be widened, and the restroom will be upgraded.

The phase will also adjust ADA and companion seating and rebuild the television truck area.

The second phase would build up the southwest corner of the stadium to add a new press box, six premium suites, and add more restrooms near the 300 Level. It then would convert the current press box into more premium seats.

Design plans for a $68.5 million renovation of Sanford Stadium to be completed by the 2024 Georgia football season. (University System of Georgia)

The project will begin following the conclusion of the 2002 football season and phase two would begin a year later.

The project would be paid for by private donations and bond financing from the UGA Athletic Association.

The last major renovation was on the west side of the stadium which was completed for the 2018 season.

The stadium, named after Dr. Steadman Vincent Sanford, an early major force behind UGA athletic, opened in 1929. It currently seats just under 93,000. It is the 10th largest stadium in the NCAA, the 9th largest stadium in the US and the 17th largest stadium in the world.