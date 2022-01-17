Expand / Collapse search

Georgia Bulldogs QB JT Daniels to enter transfer portal: reports

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to reports

Daniels was the Bulldogs' starting QB to start the season. He suffered an oblique injury and playing time was scarce after that. Daniels appeared in six games during the 2021 championship season. 

Daniels transferred to Georgia from the University of Southern California. 

Daniels started the last four games of his first season with the Bulldogs in 2020. 

Jan. 17 is the final day for college football players to declare for the NFL Draft. 

On Monday afternoon, Stetson Bennett, who started the majority of Georgia's games including both College Football Playoff games, had not announced plans to enter the draft. 

