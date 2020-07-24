Frank de Boer out as Atlanta United coach

Atlanta United announced Friday that the team has 'mutually parted ways' with head coach Frank de Boer. This comes after the team's poor showing in the 'MLS is Back Tournament' where they lost each of their three games and failed to score a goal.

De Boer has been with Atlanta United since December of 2018. He replaced Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, the team's only other head coach.

Under de Boer the five stripes won the Campeones Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2019. The team started the 2020 season 2-0 in MLS play before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The team released statements from club president Darren Eales and de Boer:

“On behalf of Atlanta United, I would like to thank Frank for his leadership and commitment to the club,” said Atlanta United President Darren Eales. “Under Frank’s guidance, the club had a strong 2019 season in both MLS and international competition. After discussing it with Frank, the decision was reached mutually to part ways. In winning two trophies in his first season in charge, he will always be a part of the club’s history, and with great appreciation and respect we wish him all the best in the future.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had with Atlanta United,” Frank de Boer said. “Coaching in Major League Soccer and living in Atlanta has been a wonderful experience and a welcome new challenge. I will never forget the incredible supporters here in Atlanta, they are truly special. I want to thank the players, coaches and staff for all of their support, it has been my pleasure to work with all of you.”

Atlanta United says they expect to name an interim coach soon and start the search for a replacement head coach immediately.