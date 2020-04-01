Former XFL tight end looking to make every snap count with Falcons

article

Last season was the first time in 28-year-old Khari Lee's life he didn't have football in his daily routine.

"Not being on an NFL team was kind of a shock to me," he said Wednesday afternoon. "So it was a different feeling. And I thought I had the resume, the tapes to be on a ball club, but you just have to put your head down and grind."

After the Bowie State product was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015 by the Texans, he spent time with the Bears, Lions and Bills through the 2018 season. During that span, he saw action in 34 games, starting seven times, and recording two catches for 12 yards.

But while watching the 2019 NFL season from the outside, the XFL came calling.

Lee caught eight passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns for the DC Defenders though five games before the XFL season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was kind of a thing where I wanted to prove I could still compete and make plays," Lee said. "I think the XFL was great. It was great for guys that had played in the league already and kind of wanted to rejuvenate their career and get some quality recent tape. I think it was good for young guys as well who didn't really play professionally yet to get their foot in the door."

Now a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Lee has talked with Dan Quinn, tight ends coach Ben Steele and the strength and conditioning staff over the phone as he continues to stay in shape at home in Baltimore, Maryland. While he said he hasn't gone into specifics with the coaching staff on his role yet, Lee said he sees himself as a strong blocker and deep threat in the passing game.

The 6-foot-4, 253-pound tight end said his journey has helped him relish every opportunity.

"I think (I learned) really never taking a snap for granted. We're playing this game with a 100-percent injury rate. There's guys that make it to their pension and guys don't make it to their pension. There's guys who go to a training camp and never play a down again," Lee said. "And I was blessed to play four years and follow it up with the XFL experience, so it's just really about cherishing every moment. And it sounds kind of cliche, but it can all be taken away from you so fast. Like we got a call and our whole league was over, XFL-wise. So it's really just play every game like your last, because it really could be."