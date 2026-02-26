Critical missing juvenile: 12-year-old last seen in northwest Atlanta

article

Police are asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old boy reported missing Thursday evening from northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Collin Shorty was last seen around 5:50 p.m. leaving his mother outside of the Pic N Pay at 2621 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW. The Atlanta Police Department has classified his disappearance as a "Critical Missing Juvenile" case.

Shorty is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black joggers, and white shoes.

What we don't know:

It also remains unknown if any surveillance footage from the businesses along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway has captured his movements after he was separated from his mother.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911, contact the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).