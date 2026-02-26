Rabies case confirmed in downtown Helen

The Brief A stray cat in downtown Helen marks White County's first confirmed rabies case of the year. An out-of-county visitor was bitten while attempting to help the sick animal on February 21.



Health officials are urging residents and visitors to remain vigilant after a stray cat in downtown Helen tested positive for rabies this week, marking White County’s first confirmed case of 2026.

What we know:

The White County Environmental Health Department was notified of the positive test results Thursday by the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur.

Out-of-county visitors found a stray cat that appeared to be sick on Feb. 20. The individual who was attempting to help the cat was bitten the following day.

The cat was taken to a veterinarian this past Sunday. Due to the animal's neurological issues, the veterinarian opted to euthanize the cat to allow for testing.

Positive alert signs will be posted in the area where the rabid cat was picked up.

What you can do:

Residents who live in the downtown Helen area or believe they may have been exposed to a rabid animal are encouraged to call White County Environmental Health at 706-348-7698 during regular business hours.