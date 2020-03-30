Fan-less games seen as last resort in MLS

While the NBA reportedly has looked into restarting its season at some point with fan-less games, Major League Soccer is not considering that option at this time.

According to Atlanta United president Darren Eales, that would be a last resort, and the league is planning to play its full 34-match slate as well as the playoffs.

"We're fortunate in the respect that we just started our season, and so at the moment we have the whole calendar year to reschedule those games that have been missed," Eales said.

He also said May 10 is currently the earliest date MLS could consider restarting matches, as of the data available on Monday morning.

"We're desperate to get back. From a psyche of the country, to be back playing sports would be good, but the most important thing is the safety of everybody," Eales said. "We can't afford to take any chances, so the reality is we'll be looking at the earliest opportunity just like everybody."

He said having playoffs in November and December and an MLS Cup in mid-December would give MLS enough time to fit all the matches in since "we have the ability to play more midweek games."

Relatedly, since the league forsees playing its full season, the club has not considered the possbility of any furloughs or layoffs amongst its staff.

As far as CONCACAF and U.S. Open competitions, Eales said "it's very much wait and see."