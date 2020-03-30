Darren Eales on Martinez: "It's about getting him back 100 percent"

article

Some Five Stripes supporters wondered if a postponed MLS season could help striker Josef Martinez return for at least some portion of the season, whenever it starts back up again.

Atlanta Untied president Darren Eales said Monday morning that there's no rush on their part.

"It's not about how quickly we get him back," Eales said. "It's about getting him back 100 percent, and knowing him, it'll be 110 percent."

Martinez had his ACL surgically repaired two weeks ago after tearing it in the Atlanta United season opener at Nashville on Feb. 29.

Eales said Martinez is rehabbing at the team's Marietta training facility.

The rest of his teammates have also remained in the Atlanta area, Eales said. The team has provided players with spin bikes to stay in shape at home, and they continue to check in with team staff remotely.

Eales said he thinks when MLS gives "the green light" to restart the season, training should not take more than a few weeks to get players back into match fitness.