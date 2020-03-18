Falcons player talks training during coronavirus outbreak

article

Josh Harris is, like the rest of us, figuring out how to live life as COVID-19 dominates the news and affects the way everyone lives their life. Harris, unlike most of the rest of us, is a professional athlete.

"I was joking with my wife earlier about, you know, I've got a yoga mat and like a one kettlebell and some bands in the house," said Harris. "So, you know, maybe get on YouTube and try to be the MacGyver of some at home workouts."

Harris is the long snapper for the Atlanta Falcons. This time of year, the Carrollton High School alum would normally be well into his training regimen to gear up for the season. That, of course, has been interrupted. The Falcons facility in Flowery Branch, which would soon open up for the team's offseason program, is closed, along with the headquarters of other NFL teams. Trips to the gym are discouraged as part of social distancing.

"Trying to figure out how I'm going to continue my training," said Harris. "I'm sure a lot of athletes are figuring that out."

The most pressing responsbility for Harris, as for many pro athletes, is family. Harris is enjoying extra time at home, and is keeping his family's health at the front of his mind. While working out and gearing up for a season are important, he says he spends more time thinking about the ones he loves and his community.

"At the end of the day, there are some things that are bigger than football, and I think all of us have some adapting to do during these times," said Harris. "No matter what job title you have, whether that's an athlete or you know somebody working in a school right now and there's a lot of people that are going to be out of work, and in a tough spot and hopefully we can get them the help that they need."

The NFL announced on Monday that all team facilities are closed to players for at least the next two weeks, except for those rehabbing injuries or getting medical treatment. Off-season team activities, which had been scheduled to start on April 20th, will be postponed. The league says it will continue to evaluate the situation to determine when those activities can start.

It is very interesting to see how the dynamic is playing out across all the major sports, that are in season right now. The longer we go with it, and just depending on what route this whole thing takes it could affect our offseason and is to an extent.

For Harris, as he dreams up workouts with his lone kettlebell and yoga mat, his life amid the COVID-19 outbreak has the same priorities as the rest of us.

"For us personally, it's just using common sense, trying to be as smart as we can," said Harris. "Wash our hands, all the simple things."