Falcons LT Matthews hurriedly joins team after birth of son

By Steve Reed
Published 
Atlanta Falcons
Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Atlanta Falcons starting left tackle Jake Matthews arrived for Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers in time to play after his wife, Meggi, gave birth to a son earlier in the day.

But it sure was close.

The Falcons posted a video of a Matthews in shorts and a T-shirt jogging down the tunnel at Bank of America Stadium and into the Atlanta locker room about 80 minutes before kickoff to begin preparation for the NFC South matchup.

Meggi Matthews gave birth in Atlanta in the afternoon and Matthews immediately headed to owner Arthur Blank’s plane. He was flown to Charlotte and then escorted to the stadium.

Meggi Matthews tweeted: " Baby boy is safely delivered and @jakematthews70 is safely delivered to the plane to Charlotte. RISE UP @AtlantaFalcons!!!! I did my best Falcons fans."

Matthews is a key contributor to the Falcons’ fourth-ranked rushing attack.