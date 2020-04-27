Falcons' college free agent signings include 2 metro area products
ATLANTA - The Falcons announced Monday they have agreed to terms with 20 college free agents. Nine are on the defensive side of the ball and 11 are offensive players.
- CB Tyler Hall, Wyoming
- DE Austin Edwards, Ferris State
- DT Hinwa Allieu, Nebraska-Kearney
- FB Mikey Daniel, South Dakota State
- LB Jordan Williams, Baylor
- LB Ray Wilborn, Ball State
- DE Bryson Young, Oregon
- DT Sailosi Latu, San Jose State
- C Austin Capps, Arkansas
- CB Delrick Abrams, Colorado
- LT Hunter Atkinson, Georgia State
- TE Caleb Repp, Utah State
- WR Jalen McCleskey, Tulane
- RT Scottie Dill, Memphis
- WR Chris Rowland, Tennessee State
- TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
- CB Rojesterman Farris, Hawaii
- OT Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo
- WR Juwan Green, Albany
- OG Justin Gooseberry, Rice
Pinkney is a Norcross High alum, while Atkinson went to Georgia State out of West Hall High.