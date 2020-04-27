Falcons' college free agent signings include 2 metro area products

The Falcons announced Monday they have agreed to terms with 20 college free agents. Nine are on the defensive side of the ball and 11 are offensive players.

CB Tyler Hall, Wyoming

DE Austin Edwards, Ferris State

DT Hinwa Allieu, Nebraska-Kearney

FB Mikey Daniel, South Dakota State

LB Jordan Williams, Baylor

LB Ray Wilborn, Ball State

DE Bryson Young, Oregon

DT Sailosi Latu, San Jose State

C Austin Capps, Arkansas

CB Delrick Abrams, Colorado

LT Hunter Atkinson, Georgia State

TE Caleb Repp, Utah State

WR Jalen McCleskey, Tulane

RT Scottie Dill, Memphis

WR Chris Rowland, Tennessee State

TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

CB Rojesterman Farris, Hawaii

OT Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo

WR Juwan Green, Albany

OG Justin Gooseberry, Rice

Pinkney is a Norcross High alum, while Atkinson went to Georgia State out of West Hall High.