Falcons' college free agent signings include 2 metro area products

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Falcons announced Monday they have agreed to terms with 20 college free agents. Nine are on the defensive side of the ball and 11 are offensive players.

  • CB Tyler Hall, Wyoming
  • DE Austin Edwards, Ferris State
  • DT Hinwa Allieu, Nebraska-Kearney
  • FB Mikey Daniel, South Dakota State
  • LB Jordan Williams, Baylor
  • LB Ray Wilborn, Ball State
  • DE Bryson Young, Oregon
  • DT Sailosi Latu, San Jose State
  • C Austin Capps, Arkansas
  • CB Delrick Abrams, Colorado
  • LT Hunter Atkinson, Georgia State
  • TE Caleb Repp, Utah State
  • WR Jalen McCleskey, Tulane
  • RT Scottie Dill, Memphis
  • WR Chris Rowland, Tennessee State
  • TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
  • CB Rojesterman Farris, Hawaii
  • OT Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo
  • WR Juwan Green, Albany
  • OG Justin Gooseberry, Rice

Pinkney is a Norcross High alum, while Atkinson went to Georgia State out of West Hall High.