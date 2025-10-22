Falcons bring Halloween joy to kids at Children’s Healthcare
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons traded the gridiron for the hospital floor Tuesday, bringing Halloween cheer to young patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Scottish Rite Hospital.
What we know:
Players spent the afternoon decorating mini helmets, coloring pictures, and sharing laughs with children who will spend the holiday in the hospital instead of trick-or-treating. The team also dressed up in costumes and made bedside visits, hoping to give the kids a break from their daily challenges — even if just for a few minutes.
Families and hospital staff said the visit lifted spirits for everyone involved. For the players, it was a reminder of perspective; for the kids, it was a chance to just be kids again — surrounded by superheroes of a different kind.