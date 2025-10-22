Falcons bring Halloween joy to kids at Children’s Healthcare

The Brief Falcons players visited young patients at CHOA’s Scottish Rite Players dressed in costumes, decorated helmets, and shared laughs Visit brought smiles and encouragement to kids spending Halloween in the hospital



The Atlanta Falcons traded the gridiron for the hospital floor Tuesday, bringing Halloween cheer to young patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Scottish Rite Hospital.

What we know:

Players spent the afternoon decorating mini helmets, coloring pictures, and sharing laughs with children who will spend the holiday in the hospital instead of trick-or-treating. The team also dressed up in costumes and made bedside visits, hoping to give the kids a break from their daily challenges — even if just for a few minutes.

Families and hospital staff said the visit lifted spirits for everyone involved. For the players, it was a reminder of perspective; for the kids, it was a chance to just be kids again — surrounded by superheroes of a different kind.