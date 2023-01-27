Duquesne to beef up security after fake delivery man steps on court during basketball game

article

After seeing a food delivery guy walk onto a basketball court during a game Thursday, the Duquesne Dukes are not taking any chances of it happening again.

Duquesne, which was hosting Loyola , issued a statement Thursday saying it is tightening security.

School officials also determined the act was a prank.

"We strive to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for guests and participants at all events on our campus," the school said via ESPN. "We also rely on common courtesy and the civility of those in attendance to adhere to the guidelines that are in place.

"This was a prank, planned in advance, done for internet exposure. We determined that the individual was wearing a mic while someone filmed him as he walked on to the court during active play. While the incident may have seemed funny at the time, and no harm was done, we are mindful that incidents like this can put players and officials at risk.

"The university has reviewed its safety protocols and tightened its security measures to ensure conditions for our players and fans are safe and meet the standards for the highest level of competition in college basketball."

DELIVERY MAN WHO WALKED ON COURT DURING COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAME APPEARS TO BE PRANKSTER

Loyola Ramblers assistant athletic director Austin Hansen was shooting video on the court when the delivery guy walked in front of him yelling "DoorDash?" while holding a bag of McDonald’s .

"You got to get off the court, man," a security guard said on Hansen’s video while ushering him off the floor. The man continued to look into the stands and ask if someone ordered DoorDash.

Hansen also had a picture posted to his Twitter of the man wearing what looks to be the microphone Duquesne was referencing.

"Only at Duquesne can a guy deliver food on the court during the game," Dukes head coach Keith Dambrot told reporters after the game, via ESPN. "Craziest thing I've ever seen in my life, other than when I was an assistant at Eastern Michigan. We had these friends of ours that were good fans. And they got the ice cream guy to deliver the ice cream to the coach coaching the game, during the game. The closest thing I've seen to that."

The incident occurred with 16:30 left in the second half. Loyola had the ball down near the right baseline when the delivery man waltzed onto the court looking for someone to claim the McDonald’s he was holding.

An official’s timeout was whistled as he was taken off the court, and the game announcers couldn’t believe their eyes.

PENN STATE BASKETBALL COACH RIPS REFS AFTER 20-POINT LOSS: ‘I’M DONE SENDING IN CLIPS'

"Somebody came on the floor on the far side. Looking for an Uber Eats [delivery] there? He’s carrying some McDonald’s. I’m actually not kidding," the play-by-play announcer said.

"This has to be one of the all-time greats," the color commentator added.

"I think that’s what’s happening," the play-by-play announcer said.

When the broadcasters saw the video replay, they remained shocked at what transpired.

"This guy’s in the corner. Was he going to deliver the McDonald’s to someone on the court? Can we rule that out?" the color commentator said, laughing.

The man was seen among spectators in the stands still holding the McDonald’s a few moments after being sent off the court.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Duquesne's next home game is Feb. 8 against George Mason .

Get updates to this story on foxnews.com.