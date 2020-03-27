Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals canceled

After originally postponing the 2020 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals due to COVID-19 concerns, officials have canceled the qualifying season and finals for 2020.

The finals, originally scheduled for April 5, will be rescheduled for April 4, 2021, the eve of the 2021 Masters Tournament, at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 2021 finals will involve national finalists who previously qualified in 2020, competing in the same age group they qualified in, regardless of age in April 2021.

According to organizers, "the Founding Partners determined cancellation was the most responsible measure to take in protecting the health of everyone involved in this national endeavor." Those involved number into the tens of thousands of participants, loved ones and qualifying events' workers.

Ticketholders for the 2020 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will be refunded in May and guaranteed an opportunity to purchase tickets for the 2021 finals.

"As deeply disappointing as it is for us to make this very difficult decision, it’s clearly the right thing to do for all involved," Stu Francis, president of the USGA, said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing everyone play golf again, especially these juniors whose talent, joy and drive to compete inspire all of us."

"We feel tremendous empathy for the girls and boys across America who will not be able to participate in Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying events throughout our PGA Sections this year," Suzy Whaley, president of the PGA of America, said in a statement. "However, in the interest of everyone’s health and safety during this unprecedented time, the difficult decision to cancel the qualifying season is the one and only choice that can be made. We are grateful that this year’s Drive, Chip and Putt National Finalists will have a special opportunity to compete at Augusta National next year. These outstanding junior golfers deserve to follow their dreams, which they worked so hard to achieve, and we all look forward to cheering them on."