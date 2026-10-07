Dream vs. Liberty: Atlanta takes 2-0 series lead with 101-98 overtime victory
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream moved within one win of reaching the WNBA Finals after defeating the New York Liberty 101-98 in overtime Wednesday night.
Atlanta Dream overtime victory
What we know:
Angel Reese scored 23 points, including six in overtime, and grabbed two key free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining to secure the win. Jordin Canada also chipped in 23 points along with eight assists for Atlanta, which leads the series 2-0 after taking Game 1 92-82.
Naz Hillmon made the decisive go-ahead layup with 20.8 seconds left in the extra period. Breanna Stewart led New York with 35 points, including 25 in the first half, but missed a final desperation shot.
New York Liberty stats
What we don't know:
It remains unclear if the New York Liberty will make tactical adjustments to stop Atlanta's overtime scoring output as the series shifts locations.
Late game thriller
Timeline:
Trailing 86-80 with under two minutes left in regulation, New York's Sabrina Ionescu hit a deep 3-pointer to pull the Liberty closer. Following an Atlanta shot clock violation with 31 seconds left, Stewart scored a quick layup in traffic to make it 86-85.
Reese sank two free throws to give Atlanta an 88-85 advantage with 14.5 seconds on the clock. Marine Fauthoux tied the game at 88 with a 3-pointer with 10.3 seconds left, and Rhyne Howard's floater rimmed out at the buzzer to force overtime.
WNBA semifinal series
What's next:
The series moves to New York, where the Liberty will host Game 3 on Friday.
The Source: The details in this article come from the game broadcast, the Atlanta Dream, and the WNBA.