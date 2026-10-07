Dream vs. Liberty: Atlanta takes 2-0 series lead with 101-98 overtime victory

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The Brief Angel Reese posted 23 points to lead the Atlanta Dream to a 101-98 overtime win against the New York Liberty on Wednesday. Naz Hillmon scored the go-ahead layup with 20.8 seconds left in overtime, giving Atlanta a 2-0 lead in the WNBA semifinals. The Dream moved within one victory of their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2013 following the Game 2 victory.



The Atlanta Dream moved within one win of reaching the WNBA Finals after defeating the New York Liberty 101-98 in overtime Wednesday night.

Atlanta Dream overtime victory

What we know:

Angel Reese scored 23 points, including six in overtime, and grabbed two key free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining to secure the win. Jordin Canada also chipped in 23 points along with eight assists for Atlanta, which leads the series 2-0 after taking Game 1 92-82.

Naz Hillmon made the decisive go-ahead layup with 20.8 seconds left in the extra period. Breanna Stewart led New York with 35 points, including 25 in the first half, but missed a final desperation shot.

New York Liberty stats

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the New York Liberty will make tactical adjustments to stop Atlanta's overtime scoring output as the series shifts locations.

Late game thriller

Timeline:

Trailing 86-80 with under two minutes left in regulation, New York's Sabrina Ionescu hit a deep 3-pointer to pull the Liberty closer. Following an Atlanta shot clock violation with 31 seconds left, Stewart scored a quick layup in traffic to make it 86-85.

Reese sank two free throws to give Atlanta an 88-85 advantage with 14.5 seconds on the clock. Marine Fauthoux tied the game at 88 with a 3-pointer with 10.3 seconds left, and Rhyne Howard's floater rimmed out at the buzzer to force overtime.

WNBA semifinal series

What's next:

The series moves to New York, where the Liberty will host Game 3 on Friday.