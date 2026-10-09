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Dream sweep Liberty 85-83 to reach WNBA Finals for first time since 2013

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta Dream
Published October 9, 2026 10:04 PM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 10:04 PM EDT
article

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: Naz Hillmon #00 and Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream celebrates during the first half of game two of the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs against the New York Liberty at State Farm Arena on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta

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The Brief

    • The fourth-seeded Dream completed a 3-0 sweep of the Liberty to advance to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2013.
    • Angel Reese scored 22 points and Rhyne Howard added 21 as the Atlanta Dream edged the New York Liberty 85-83 on Friday night.
    • Atlanta remains undefeated in the postseason and will face either Las Vegas or Golden State in Game 1 of the Finals on Oct. 17.

NEW YORK - The Atlanta Dream has advanced to the WNBA finals after sweeping the New York Liberty in an 85-83 victory.

What we know:

Angel Reese and Rhyne Howard combined for 43 points to lead the Dream, completing the 3-0 sweep and sending Atlanta to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2013.

Reese scored 22 points and Howard added 21 for the fourth-seeded Dream, who have not lost a game during their 2026 postseason run.

With Atlanta clinging to an 83-81 lead with 17.7 seconds remaining, a turnover gave New York a late chance to tie or win. However, Liberty star Breanna Stewart missed a contested layup with nine seconds left, and Atlanta's DeWanna Bonner sank two free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to lock up the win, the Associated Press reported. 

Friday's victory completed a dominant series sweep for Atlanta, following a 92-82 win in Game 1 and a 101-98 overtime thriller in Game 2 at State Farm Arena.

The win ends a 13-year WNBA Finals drought for the Dream, who had not made the semifinals since 2018 and are now four victories away from the franchise's first championship, according to the Associated Press. 

What we don't know:

Atlanta's opponent for the championship round remains undecided as the semifinal series between Las Vegas and Golden State continues.

While the league confirmed Game 1 of the WNBA Finals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17, officials have not yet released the official tip-off time or television broadcast schedule for the series opener.

What's next:

The Dream advance to face the winner of the other semifinal series between Las Vegas and Golden State. Game 1 of the WNBA Finals is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Associated Press, the Atlanta Dream and the WNBA.

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