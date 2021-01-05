Daniels returning for another year at UGA

The Dawgs have an answer at quarterback for 2021.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback JT Daniels, who is draft-eligible, tweeted his intention to return to UGA for another season in 2021.

After transferring in to UGA from Southern California this season and recovering from a torn ACL, Daniels did not start for the Bulldogs until the Mississippi State game on Nov. 21.

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: JT Daniels #18 of the Georgia Bulldogs prepares to throw the ball during a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)

UGA went 4-0 with him as the starter after that point, as Daniels threw for 1,231 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions (67.2 completion percentage).

He threw for 392 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 24-21 Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati, completing 26 of 38 passes.