Beep, beep. Here come the Dalton State Roadrunners. A 14 game winning streak has Dalton State (21-1) jumping from No. 6 to No. 3 in the latest (Feb. 5) NAIA D I Men's Basketball Coaches Top 25 Poll.

This is the first top 5 poll appearence for the Roadrunners since March 2017. That's the same season the program won a school record 15 games in a row.