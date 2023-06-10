Conor McGregor sent Miami Heat mascot to hospital with punch: report

article

What was supposed to be a fun bit turned into a serious situation for the man who plays the role of Burnie, the Miami Heat's mascot.

The man was reportedly hospitalized and placed on pain medication after taking a punch from UFC star Conor McGregor .

The 34-year-old southpaw was courtside for the game.

At halftime, he announced that his TIDL Sport body spray is now an official sponsor of the team.

Following the announcement, the mascot appeared on the court sporting gold boxing gloves.

McGregor threw a vicious left hook that sent the mascot to the floor and then punched him while he was down.

Burnie was then dragged off the court by members of the Heat in-game entertainment crew.

Little did McGregor know he actually did some damage, according to The Athletic.

The man has since been released from a hospital.

McGregor was booed by the Miami crowd before the punch even happened, so this will do him no favors if he's in South Beach any time soon.

McGregor is slated to make a return to the Octagon to face Michael Chandler later this year. McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier.

The Heat lost Game 4, 108-95, and trail the NBA Finals three games to one against the Denver Nuggets.

