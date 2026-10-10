College Football Playoff expansion: CFP, ESPN continue talks on 24-team model

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The Brief Exclusive 30-day negotiating window with ESPN regarding potential College Football Playoff expansion ended Friday. Officials continue to hold ongoing discussions with ESPN to explore expanding the playoff field to 24 teams. Current 12-team playoff structure and schedule remain intact while media rights talks proceed confidentially.



The College Football Playoff and ESPN are continuing discussions regarding potential expansion to 24 teams after an exclusive 30-day negotiating window expired Friday.

College Football Playoff media talks

What we know:

The College Football Playoff issued an update Saturday confirming that discussions with ESPN remain ongoing following the end of their exclusive negotiating window Friday. Officials described the dialogue throughout the 30-day window as constructive as they determine future media rights connected to a 24-team format.

Confidential expansion negotiations continue

What we don't know:

Officials have not revealed specific financial terms or a timeline for when a decision on expansion might be finalized. The playoff organization cited the confidential nature of the negotiations and stated additional updates will be provided when appropriate.

Current playoff structure in place

The backstory:

The competition currently uses a 12-team bracket to determine the national champion, featuring top conference champions and at-large teams. First-round games take place on host campuses before moving to six rotating bowl games for the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Title game set for Las Vegas

What's next:

The CFP National Championship under the current format is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Leaders say they will carry conversations forward with ESPN as they evaluate potential expansion options.