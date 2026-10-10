College Football Playoff expansion: CFP, ESPN continue talks on 24-team model
The College Football Playoff and ESPN are continuing discussions regarding potential expansion to 24 teams after an exclusive 30-day negotiating window expired Friday.
College Football Playoff media talks
What we know:
The College Football Playoff issued an update Saturday confirming that discussions with ESPN remain ongoing following the end of their exclusive negotiating window Friday. Officials described the dialogue throughout the 30-day window as constructive as they determine future media rights connected to a 24-team format.
Confidential expansion negotiations continue
What we don't know:
Officials have not revealed specific financial terms or a timeline for when a decision on expansion might be finalized. The playoff organization cited the confidential nature of the negotiations and stated additional updates will be provided when appropriate.
Current playoff structure in place
The backstory:
The competition currently uses a 12-team bracket to determine the national champion, featuring top conference champions and at-large teams. First-round games take place on host campuses before moving to six rotating bowl games for the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Title game set for Las Vegas
What's next:
The CFP National Championship under the current format is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Leaders say they will carry conversations forward with ESPN as they evaluate potential expansion options.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by Katie Cavender, media contact for the College Football Playoff. This story is being reported out of Atlanta.