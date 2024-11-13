Coach Kirby Smart apologizes for calling player Jake Pope an 'idiot'

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart expressed regret on Monday regarding his comments about backup safety Jake Pope, following a viral video that some perceived as Pope celebrating with Ole Miss fans after Georgia's recent loss.

During a press conference, Smart said he regretted his choice of words and praised Pope for how he clarified the situation with his teammates. In a statement posted on social media, Pope explained that he was simply excited to see a long-time friend and that the video was misinterpreted.

"I should not have called the kid out like that," Smart said. "I appreciate the way he handled it."

Pope, who transferred from Alabama, has played in three games this season for the Bulldogs. Georgia, currently ranked No. 12, will face No. 7 Tennessee in a crucial matchup at Sanford Stadium on Saturday night that could impact the College Football Playoff rankings.