Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to host prime-time semifinal in 2025-26 College Football Playoff

article

The Brief The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host a national semifinal in the 2025-26 College Football Playoff on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in prime time. ESPN will air all postseason matchups, including adjusted start times for New Year’s Day quarterfinals to maximize viewership. The expanded College Football Playoff format features 12 teams, with the Peach Bowl playing a critical role in determining the national champion.



The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta is set to take center stage in the 2025-26 College Football Playoff.

Organizers confirmed on Tuesday that the game will host one of this season’s national semifinals in prime time on Friday, Jan. 9.

The backstory:

The announcement was part of a larger release Tuesday from the College Football Playoff and ESPN detailing the full schedule of postseason matchups. ESPN will air all four quarterfinal games, the two semifinals, and the 2026 national championship game.

This year’s CFP Semifinals include the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 8, followed by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl the next night. The national championship is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 19, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

ESPN will also adjust start times for New Year’s Day quarterfinals. The Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential, and the Allstate Sugar Bowl will now kick off at noon, 4 p.m., and 8 p.m. ET, respectively, in an effort to maximize viewership.

"This New Year’s Day schedule adjustment is the result of a thoughtful collaboration between the CFP, ESPN, the Capital One Orange Bowl, the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential, and the Allstate Sugar Bowl," said Rich Clark, executive director of the CFP. "These changes only strengthen the connection between New Year’s Day and college football."

By the numbers:

The Peach Bowl’s selection as a semifinal site comes after a record-setting postseason. Last season’s Peach Bowl drew 17.3 million viewers, becoming the most-watched bowl game held before 3 p.m. ET in television history. Overall, the CFP delivered massive audiences, with the 2025 championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame pulling in 22.1 million viewers—making it the most-watched non-NFL sporting event of the year.

The CFP’s expanded format, now in its second year, features 12 teams, including the top five ranked conference champions and seven at-large selections. The top four conference champions receive first-round byes, while the remaining eight teams face off in first-round matchups. Additional information regarding first-round matchups and broadcast details will be announced later this year.

What they're saying:

Gary Stokan, president and CEO of Peach Bowl, Inc., said the matchup will mark a major milestone for both the event and the city.

"The expanded College Football Playoff was an incredible success last year, and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is honored to again play a critical part in determining the College Football Playoff national champion this year when we host our first Semifinal game in the new format," said Stokan. "The Friday, Jan. 9 date and the prime-time kickoff further highlight the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl’s elevated role on college football’s biggest stage."