Braves welcome back limited-capacity fans to Truist Park this season

Braves fans, book your tickets.

The Atlanta Braves are welcoming back fans — at 33 percent capacity — for 2021 games for the first time since October 2019.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 08: Atlanta Braves fans watch Game Three of the National League Division Series between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 8, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Tickets will be sold in socially distanced pods around the ballpark, primarily two and four fans each. Fans will be required to wear face masks when not actively eating or drinking.

The Braves said "due to evolving changes, capacity will be revisited for each homestand," which also means the capacity could increase if pandemic-related concerns lessen throughout the course of the season.

"After a long and difficult year, we are excited to welcome Braves fans back to Truist Park beginning on April 9th," Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said in a team release. "Baseball has had a healing affect over the course of our history, and we look forward to be a place where our fans can come, have fun and enjoy cheering on their favorite team in a welcoming environment."

For more ticket information, head to the Braves website.