Braves pitcher Foltynewicz designated for assignment

Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts in the Rays' 14-5 romp over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz (0-1) gave up six runs, four hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings. The 2018 All-Star was designated for assignment after the game.

Tyler Glasnow struck out nine and allowed one hit over four innings in first start after missing part of summer camp with the Rays after testing positive for the coronavirus. Diego Castillo (1-0) struck out two in a 10-pitch fifth and Jalen Beeks fanned seven over his three innings.

Dansby Swanson and Matt Adams homered for the Braves. Swanson tied a career-high with five RBIs and stopped a 41-game homerless streak in Atlanta's 14-1 win Sunday night over the New York Mets.

