Braves fall short in San Diego, Padres secure initial win in best-of-three series

article

The Atlanta Braves fell to the Padres in San Diego in the first game of a best-of-three Wild Card Series on Tuesday evening.

Fernando Tatis Jr. blasted a two-run homer on his first playoff swing in four seasons to give the Padres a 2-0 lead against rookie AJ Smith-Shawver.

The shot traveled an estimated 415 feet into the second deck in left field at Petco Park and sent the towel-waving crowd into a frenzy. The 25-year-old dreadlocked Dominican, who has always played with flair, watched the ball sail away, tossed his bat aside, gestured toward the home dugout and did his signature stutter-step around third base.

The Padres were able to add to the lead in the second and eighth innings.

The fifth-seeded Braves were not able to respond to the fourth-seeded Padres.

Atlanta will have another chance in a must-win game with the first pitch at 8:38 p.m. Eastern.