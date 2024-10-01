Expand / Collapse search

Braves fall short in San Diego, Padres secure initial win in best-of-three series

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 1, 2024 10:48pm EDT
Atlanta Braves
Travis dArnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves consoles AJ Smith-Shawver #32 as they walk back to the dugout after closing out the first inning in Game One of the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 01, 2024 in San Diego,

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Atlanta Braves fell to the Padres in San Diego in the first game of a best-of-three Wild Card Series on Tuesday evening. 

Fernando Tatis Jr. blasted a two-run homer on his first playoff swing in four seasons to give the Padres a 2-0 lead against rookie AJ Smith-Shawver. 

The shot traveled an estimated 415 feet into the second deck in left field at Petco Park and sent the towel-waving crowd into a frenzy. The 25-year-old dreadlocked Dominican, who has always played with flair, watched the ball sail away, tossed his bat aside, gestured toward the home dugout and did his signature stutter-step around third base. 

The Padres were able to add to the lead in the second and eighth innings. 

The fifth-seeded Braves were not able to respond to the fourth-seeded Padres. 

Atlanta will have another chance in a must-win game with the first pitch at 8:38 p.m. Eastern. 