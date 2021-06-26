Braves' Mike Soroka re-tears Achilles, requires season-ending surgery

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Soroka will have season-ending surgery to repair his re-torn right Achilles tendon, which the club says he injured Thursday while walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park.

In a Tweet on Saturday, the Atlanta Braves said Soroka felt a pop in his right Achilles on Thursday.

An MRI revealed the worst-case scenario: The tendon Soroka tore that ended his 2020 season was completely re-torn and will require season-ending surgery.

The surgery will be scheduled within a week, the club said in a tweet.

There's currently no timeline for Soroka's return or rehabilitation.

The possibility for Soroka to make late-season comeback or pitch in any potential postseason games in 2021 was uncertain, at best.

Soroka hasn't pitched since he torn his right Achilles running off the mound against the New York Mets on Aug. 3, 2020.

The upcoming surgery will be Soroka's third on the same Achilles tendon. In May, Soroka experienced a setback in his recovery and had exploratory surgery.

