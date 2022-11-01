Braves Fried, Swanson win Gold Gloves

article

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried won his third-straight Gold Glove Award and shortstop Dansby Swanson won his first.

The list of winners were announced Tuesday before Game 3 of the World Series.

Astros rookie shortstop and AL Championship Series MVP Jeremy Pena and Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker both won their first awards. Pena is the first rookie shortstop to win a Gold Glove, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

"I heard that today and I was in shock because I didn't know that was a thing," he said. "But it's pretty cool."

The NL champion Philadelphia Phillies were represented on the list with catcher J.T. Realmuto. Realmuto also won the award in 2019 in his first season with the Phillies.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Gold Glove and Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts won his sixth.

The Cleveland Guardians had four players win Gold Gloves, awarded each season to the best individual fielding performances at each position. Pitcher Shane Bieber, second baseman Andres Gimenez, left fielder Steven Kwan and center fielder Myles Straw all won their first Gold Gloves.

They were joined on the AL side by New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias and utility player DJ LeMahieu. LeMahieu also won Gold Gloves in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

This year marked the first time utility players have been included in the list of Gold Glove winners.

The Cardinals also had two players make the NL list. Brendan Donovan joined Arenado on the Cardinals' list by winning the utility award.

Arizona first baseman Christian Walker, Colorado second baseman Brendan Rodgers and Chicago left fielder Ian Happ all won their first Gold Gloves. San Diego center fielder Trent Grisham won his second.