Braves' 2020 season schedule out now

The Braves' 2020 schedule has been released. Their first game is Friday, July 24 at the New York Mets at 4:10 p.m.

Their Truist Park debut will be Wednesday, July 29 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 03: Atlanta Braves players run through drills during the first day of Summer workouts at Truist Park on July 3, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Atlanta will play 40 games against NL East opponents and 20 games against AL East opponents to limit extended travel for longer, coast-to-coast roadtrips.

Below is the schedule of series the Braves are set to play in the shortened 60-game season:

July 24-26: at New York Mets

July 27-28: at Tampa Bay Rays

July 29-30: vs. Tampa Bay Rays

July 31-Aug. 3: vs. New York Mets

Aug. 4-6: vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Aug. 7-10: at Philadelphia Phillies

Aug. 11-12: at New York Yankees

Aug. 14-16: at Miami Marlins

Aug. 17-19: vs. Washington Nationals

Aug. 21-23: vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Aug. 25-26: vs. New York Yankees

Aug. 28-31: at Philadelphia Phillies

Sept. 1-2: at Boston Red Sox

Sept. 4-6: vs. Washington Nationals

Sept. 7-9: vs. Miami Marlins

Sept. 10-13: at Washington Nationals

Sept. 14-16: at Baltimore Orioles

Sept. 18-20: at New York Mets

Sept. 21-24: vs. Miami Marlins

Sept. 25-27: vs. Boston Red Sox

Braves' Nick Markakis electing not to play in 2020

Advertisement

The Braves open the season with 20 straight games before their first scheduled off day on August 13, and they will play 13 of the season's final 23 games at Truist Park.

The team's record for most wins in a 60-game stretch is 47, held by the 1897 club from May 11 through July 22.