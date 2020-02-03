Basketball student manager gets in game, hits shot, goes viral

article

Pace Academy basketball team manager Daniel Lucke is one of those people that never shows up on a stat sheet, but every good team needs. That's the kind of person, perhaps, that most deserves one of these moments.

"It's one of those dreams you don't tell people about, you know," said Lucke.

Last week at a team meeting, Pace head coach Sharman White told Lucke that he'd get to suit up for the first time ever, for Pace's senior night against Lovett.

"He's the first one here, he's the last one to leave what I'm leaving he's leaving," said White. "And so I had to find a way to reward him."

The senior said that alone felt like a "dream came true." Then, Friday night, it got better.

With about three minutes left in the game and Pace comfortably ahead, Lucke came in. He scored a quick floater in the lane, sending the crowd into a frenzy -- but wasn't done. With time winding down, Lucke knew he'd shoot a three-pointer if he got a chance. He sprinted down the court with the ball, made a quick crossover dribble and his defender fell down. A high-arcing three hung in the air for a while, before finally going in. The roar was deafening, and the student cheering section swarmed Lucke after the final horn sounded.

"I think it just speaks to the community at this school," said Lucke, "because I'm not, I'm not, you know, a big varsity athlete, I'm not into theater, I'm not i'm not a big significant man on this campus but they see one of us, you know, having his moment everyone rallies around it. It's just, it's a really great community."

White, who's won multiple state championships as a coach, says this moment was something different.

"This young man realized, and lived the dream, and he was able to make the most out of it," said White. "I'm just excited for him because he earned this."

Lucke was back at Pace's practice on Monday in his usual role as team manager. He says the last few days have been a whirlwind, and he's ready to see his team make a playoff run. If, however, Pace finds themselves needing some instant offense off the bench during postseason play, they know a guy not afraid to make the most of a big shot.