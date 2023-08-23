Back-to-back champs Georgia Bulldogs football tickets in high demand

article

No matter how much time they spend in class, University of Georgia students are thinking about Saturday afternoons.

They are looking for tickets to see the back to back national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

And they're not the only ones.

StubHub ticket sales show the Dawgs are the sixth most in-demand team.

Data from StubHub shows Georgia’s home game against Ole Miss is the most coveted ticket.

That is followed by their home match up against South Carolina on September 16.