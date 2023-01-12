Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium selected as neutral site to host potential Chiefs-Bills playoff game

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host a potential neutral AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 29, the NFL announced.

NFL owners approved the resolution to modify the playoffs due to a canceled Jan. 2 Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following a hit.

The league decided that modifying the playoffs was the fairest solution since the Chiefs and Bills played and unequal number of games and both had a chance to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The conference's top team would have played at home for every playoff game before the Super Bowl.

Atlanta is nearly equidistant from Kansas City and Buffalo. The league said Mercedes-Benz Stadium was designated a possible backup host stadium prior to the beginning of the 2022 season.

All other games will be played at the home stadium of the higher-seeded team.

"We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance. We thank both of those clubs for their assistance in the planning process. We know, if necessary, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will provide a world class atmosphere for the competing teams, our fans and partners."

The NFL hasn't announced playoff ticketing information. Season ticket members of both teams who purchased championship game tickets will be prioritized.