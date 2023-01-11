Expand / Collapse search

Bills' Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital after completing comprehensive tests

By Ryan Gaydos
Published 
Updated 11:44AM
NFL
FOX News
Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills article

FILE - Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Damar Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday after he was transferred there earlier in the week from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Bills said.

The organization said Hamlin was admitted to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and went through a "comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday."

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Dr. Jamie Nadler, the care team lead, critical care physician and Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health, said in a statement through the team.

Damar Hamlin transferred to Buffalo hospital

The 24-year-old Hamlin has made significant progress in his recovery since spending his first two days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center under sedation and breathing through a ventilator. Two doctors provided an update on his condition Monday.

This is a developing story. Check for updates on FOXNews.com.