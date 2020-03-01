Atlanta United's Martinez tears ACL

article

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez tore the ACL in his right knee during Saturday night's MLS season opening win against Nashville. The team made the announcement Sunday afternoon.

The team says Martinez will require surgery. The former league MVP hurt his knee in the second half of Saturday night's win. He tried to remain in the game after planting his leg awkwardly, but then again went down to the ground, requiring medical attention. Martinez was taken off the field on a stretcher.

After the match, Martinez was seen by FOX 5 wearing an air cast on his right leg. He needed a cart to help him leave the stadium.

Martinez scored 27 goals in 29 MLS matches played last season. His 31 goals scored in the 2018 season set a league record at the time, helping him earn MLS Most Valuable Player in the team's MLS Cup season.