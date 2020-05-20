Atlanta United players thinking about safety as they hope to resume play

If Major League Soccer resumes its season, it surely will be without fans in the stands.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan says that would be a huge blow to Atlanta United.

The franchise has set numerous attendance records since joining MLS in 2017, averaging more than 50,000 per league game each of the last two seasons. Atlanta drew an announced crowd of 69,301 for this year's opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the season was shut down a few days later because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're lucky with the support and atmosphere and energy that's created in our stadium," Guzan said on a video conference call with Atlanta media. "We're all eager to get back, but we have to get back in a safe and responsible way. If that means fans can't take part, that's a massive blow to us. That's certainly something we feed off of on game day."

Guzan expressed some skepticism about the idea of resuming the season with all teams based in Orlando, a proposal that has been floated as the best way to get the season going again after a two-month layoff.

"A lot of questions have to be answered from a league perspective before something like that can take place," Guzan said. "I don't think it would be for every game left in the season. I don't think you can ask the players to relocate to another city for the rest of the season."