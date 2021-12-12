Atlanta United move Franco Escobar, MLS Cup goal-scoring defender, for GAM

Atlanta United announced Sunday the club transferred defender Franco Escobar to LAFC in exchange for General Allocation Money.

The club can receive up to $600,000 in GAM: $250,000 GAM in 2022 and up to $350,000 GAM in future incentives, in addition to a share of a future transfer outside of Major League Soccer. Atlanta United can use General Allocation Money, money from a league-wide pool, to "buy down" the salary of a Designated Player.

"Franco was a true competitor during his time here and we’d like to thank him for his contributions to the club," Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. "We wish him well at LAFC and in his future."

The Argentine was signed prior to Atlanta United's MLS Cup campaign in 2018 from Newlell's Old Boys. Escobar started 20 of the 22 matches he appeared in. Escobar spent most of the 2021 season with Newell's Old Boys, appearing in 6 games with 4 starts.

Escobar was one of several players whose contract options Atlanta United exercised earlier this month.

Escobar scored during Atlanta United's MLS Cup Final match against Portland in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After the transaction, Atlanta United has 11 defenders on its roster.

