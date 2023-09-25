Atlanta native, NBA star Anthony Edwards visits home, unveils new sneaker

The City of Atlanta is honoring NBA star and former University of Georgia standout Anthony Edwards.

The Atlanta native returned home over the weekend to give back to the community and unveil his signature sneaker with Adidas.

Following the ceremony, the Ant-Man toured his childhood home and hosted a basketball camp for local kids.

AE1 is the athlete's first signature shoe with the brand.

Edwards currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves of the National Basketball Association.

More details about the shoe will be announced in December.