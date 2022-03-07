Atlanta Hawks fans can bid for Harry the Hawk NFTs in online auction

article

The Atlanta Hawks teamed up with an Atlanta-based tech company to produce licensed non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs. Hawks fans can bid on the art and access exclusive items and experiences.

The Hawks' and GigLabs' ‘Harry the Hawk collection’ of NFTs — 40 hand-drawn, digital-only pieces of art — will be up for auction starting at 10 a.m. on March 14 through March 17. Information about the auction and NFTs is available online at Hawks.com/NFT .

Some Harry the Hawk NFTs will also unlock bonuses, such as a $500 gift card to the Hawks Shop in State Farm Arena, a signed jersey and other exclusive in-person experiences.

"We strive to continue enhancing the way we engage with our global fanbase," said Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. "As we launch these one-of-a-kind NFTs, we are thrilled to provide fans with opportunities and experiences that are unique and have never before been possible."

The NFT features Harry the Hawk in a variety of jersey styles and color schemes.

Fans can buy an NFT without cryptocurrency, but need to create an account with Dapper Wallet and transfer the required funds over to their Dapper Balance.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Atlanta-based GigLabs as we launch our first set of NFTs," said Hawks’ Sr. Director of Innovation and DEI Impact Jennifer Choi. "As we prepare for the inevitable penetration of blockchain, we are excited to start providing opportunities for the next generation of Atlantans to influence our long-term strategy."

