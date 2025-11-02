Missed kick costs Falcons as Patriots win sixth straight

article

The Brief Falcons kicker Parker Romo missed a late extra point, sealing New England’s 24-23 win over Atlanta. Drake Maye threw two touchdowns, extending the Patriots’ winning streak to six games and improving them to 7-2. Atlanta lost its eighth straight to New England and remains winless in Foxborough since 1998.



The New England Patriots held off a late Atlanta rally to win 24-23 on Sunday after Falcons kicker Parker Romo missed a potential game-tying extra point in the final minutes.

By the numbers:

Drake Maye threw two touchdown passes and helped seal the win with a clutch third-down completion in the closing moments, extending New England’s winning streak to six games. The Patriots improved to 7-2, while the Falcons fell to 0-5 when running back Bijan Robinson is held under 75 rushing yards.

Atlanta had a chance to even the score after Michael Penix Jr. found Drake London for a toe-tapping touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 8-yard line. But Romo’s kick sailed wide right, keeping New England ahead by one. The Falcons got the ball back with 3:30 remaining, only to stall near midfield after an intentional grounding penalty on Penix. Maye then connected with Hunter Henry for a 17-yard gain that allowed the Patriots to run out the clock.

Maye finished 19 of 29 for 259 yards with two touchdowns, one interception, and a costly fumble that led to an Atlanta score. He was sacked six times. Terrell Jennings added his first career rushing touchdown for New England.

Penix passed for three touchdowns and 222 yards on 22-of-37 passing. Robinson rushed 12 times for 46 yards. The loss marked Atlanta’s eighth straight against New England and its first defeat in Foxborough since 1998.

What we know:

Injuries were a factor for both teams. Falcons left guard Matthew Bergeron left with an ankle injury in the first quarter, and edge rusher Leonard Floyd exited in the second with a hamstring issue. For New England, receiver Kayshon Boutte was ruled out in the second quarter with a hamstring injury, linebacker Christian Elliss left with a hip injury, and cornerback Christian Gonzalez did not return after suffering a late-game injury.

Despite missing running back Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots established the ground game early with multiple tight-end sets that opened up the field for Maye. He threw a 16-yard touchdown to DeMario Douglas on the opening drive and later hit Stefon Diggs for an 11-yard score after a 58-yard connection with Douglas set up the play.

A strip sack by Jalon Walker just before halftime helped the Falcons close the gap. James Pearce Jr. recovered the fumble and returned it to the Patriots’ 6-yard line, setting up a 2-yard touchdown pass from Penix to London.

What's next:

Next up, the Falcons host the Indianapolis Colts, while the Patriots visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.