Atlanta Falcons lineman Chris Lindstrom nominated for NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons' Chris Lindstrom celebrates scoring a touch down during the match which is part of the NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday October 10, 2021. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons recognized offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom for supporting people living with intellectual disabilities. He's the team's 2022 Walter Payton May of the Year, making him eligible for the league-wide award that recognizes outstanding community service.

Lindstrom helped launch a Georgia chapter of Best Buddies International, which creates one-on-one friendships and career opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities. Lindstrom started volunteering for Best Buddies before the Falcons drafted him in 2019.

"It's an incredible honor," Lindstrom said. "I'm so thankful to be in an organization like the Falcons with an owner like Mr. Blank that provides such a great platform to give back to the community, and I look forward to continuing to do that."

Lindstrom will receive $40,000 to provide to the charity of his choice. He'll wear a Walter Payton Man of the Year decal on his helmet for the remainder of the NFL season. 

"Things I value are commitment, loyalty and perseverance. When I think of those three words, I think of Chris Lindstrom," Best Buddies International Founder, Chairman & CEO Anthony Kennedy Shriver said. "I'm super proud that he's gotten matched up with one of our participants with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He's been at this for four years, communicating, engaging and relentlessly paying attention to somebody who is really one of the most vulnerable people in our community. If it wasn't for Chris Lindstrom, we wouldn't have Best Buddies Georgia. We launched Best Buddies Georgia under his leadership and dedication."

In a reaction video, Lindstrom watched as friends and family thank him. Michael Kozicki remarked on the time he's spent with his best friend since they connected through Best Buddies. Earlier this season, Lindstrom cooked for the family of Maria Ramsaier-Kirk, a breast cancer survivor. In the video she told Lindstrom she learned she was cancer-free just a few days earlier.

Throughout the year, Lindstrom also supported teachers with a shopping spree, fought food insecurity with family meals at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House and spent time with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta staff. 

Nationwide, the award's sponsor, will provide a $25,000 donation to the Man of the Year nominee with the most unique mentions on Twitter through Jan. 8. Fans can tweet #WPMOYChallenge followed by Lindstrom or @C_Lindstrom63 to vote. Second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations.

The NFL's Man of the Year Award was established in 1970 and named a Walter Payton in 1999. The league-wide winner gets a $250,000 donation to their chosen charity.