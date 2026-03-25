Atlanta Dream popularity prompts move to State Farm Arena

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The Brief Atlanta Dream to play five 2026 home games at State Farm Arena. Matchups include Las Vegas, Indiana, Toronto and Chicago. Move comes amid rising attendance and franchise momentum.



The Atlanta Dream will play five home games at State Farm Arena during the 2026 WNBA season, the team announced, citing growing fan demand.

The five-game slate begins with the Dream’s home opener on May 17 against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Other matchups at the downtown arena include games against the Indiana Fever, Toronto Tempo and Chicago Sky, with the final game set for Sept. 19.

Team president and COO Morgan Shaw Parker said the move allows more fans to experience Dream basketball, while State Farm Arena officials said it reflects the continued growth of the WNBA.

The Dream previously hosted select games at the venue in 2024 and 2025, including record-setting crowds of more than 17,000 fans.

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The Gateway Center Arena in College Park, which is the Dream's usual home court, has less than 5,000 available seats.

Atlanta enters the 2026 season following one of the most successful years in franchise history. The Dream finished 30-14 in 2025, earning the No. 3 seed in the playoffs and posting the best winning percentage in team history.

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Tickets for the 2026 season go on presale beginning April 1, with general public sales starting April 3. Click here for tickets.