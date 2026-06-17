Atlanta Dream moves sixth game against Aces to State Farm Arena

The Brief The Atlanta Dream is moving its Aug. 3 game against the Las Vegas Aces to State Farm Arena. The matchup will be the franchise's sixth game at the larger venue this season, a team record. The game will feature a Barbie Game Day celebration and a giveaway for the first 11,000 fans.



The Atlanta Dream will play a record sixth game at State Farm Arena this season after relocating its Aug. 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Aces to the larger downtown venue.

The move comes as fan demand continues to grow during a historic season for the WNBA franchise. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

What they're saying:

Team officials said the additional State Farm Arena game will allow thousands more fans to attend as the Dream continue a streak of 50 consecutive regular-season sellouts across their home venues over the past three seasons.

Barbie Game Day planned for Aug. 3

What you can do:

The game will double as the Dream's Barbie Game Day celebration, featuring themed ticket packages and exclusive merchandise inspired by the iconic doll brand.

Fans will be able to purchase special ticket packages that include items such as a commemorative headband, clear crossbody bag and a limited-edition Angel Reese-themed jersey, depending on the package selected.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Barbie Game Day ticket packages:

Brave Bold Fearless Pack ($38)

Upper Baseline Ticket

Barbie Game Day x Dream Tie Back Headband

Unstoppable Pack ($52)

Upper Sideline Ticket

Barbie Game Day x Dream Clear Cross Body Bag

Be Legendary Pack ($95)

Lower Baseline Ticket

Angel Reese #5 Barbie Game Day x Dream Jersey

Postgame Picture on the Court

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.

Small businesses to be featured

Local perspective:

The Dream will also partner with Lendistry for Small Business Night, highlighting four Atlanta-area small businesses on the arena concourse.

Organizers say the event is designed to showcase local entrepreneurs and their contributions to the region's economy.

As part of the celebration, the first 11,000 fans through the doors will receive a rally towel courtesy of Lendistry.

Historic season continues

Dig deeper:

Founded in 2008, the Atlanta Dream are the Southeast's only WNBA franchise and typically play home games at Gateway Center Arena.

The Aug. 3 game marks the most contests the team has ever scheduled at State Farm Arena in a single season, reflecting the growing popularity of both the franchise and women's basketball in Atlanta.