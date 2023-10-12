Championship hopes dashed as Braves fall to Phillies in NLDS

article

The Atlanta Braves lost 3-1 to the Phillies, falling short in their pursuit of another championship.

The postseason has not been kind with many speculating the bye week for the Wild Card Series ruins the top-seeded teams’ momentum.

The Phillies will go on to play the Arizona Diamondbacks, who won in that Wild Card Series.

Atlanta will surely find little consolation that they are not the only regular-season heavyweight already out of the playoffs. The teams with the five best regular-season records — the Braves, Baltimore (101 wins), Dodgers (100), Tampa Bay (99) and Milwaukee (92) — all failed to reach LCS.

Meanwhile, the Braves will go back to the Truist Park, clear out their gear, and wait the more than 120 days for pitchers and catchers to report.

Spring Training officially kick off on Feb. 22 and the chance to do it all over again.

Braves had incredible 2023 regular season

The Braves 2023 run has been an amazing one having won 104 games and ending with a .642 winning percentage. They clinched their sixth-straight NL East title.

The Braves batted 307 home runs, breaking the National Leagues’ record of 279 set by the Dodgers in 2018 and tied the MLB’s single-season home run record. The last two of those homers in the regular season hit by Marcell Ozuna.

The Atlanta Braves pose for a team photo after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies to clinch the NL East at Citizens Bank Park on September 13, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

This is only the fourth time the franchise has three players hitting more than 40 homers in a season. Ozuna is joined by Ronald Acuna and Matt Olson. They are like the modern day Hank Aaron, Darrell Evans, and Davey Johnson, who performed the same fete back in 1973 for the Braves.

Acuna, with an MVP vibe, hit .337 with 41 homers, 217 hits, and 80 extra base hits, 106 RBIs, and 149 runs. He also set a franchise record with 73 stolen bases and the first MLB player to have a 40-70 season.

Olson’s 54 home runs also puts him at an MVP caliber. He set the franchise’s RBI record with 139 and set the MLB record with a .501 total bases per at-bat.

Spencer Strider set a new record for the Braves in single-season strikeouts with 281 and 20 wins.

And this was all as the pitch clock was implemented.

Phillies power past Braves 3-1 in NLDS game 4

For the second straight years in a row, the Philadelphia Phillies have snatched the championship run of the Atlanta Braves in a NLDS.

As the Braves set records during the regular season, the Phillies seemed to be setting their own in the playoffs. Nick Castellanos became the first player to hit multiple homers in consecutive postseason games.

Matt Strahm struck out pinch-hitter Vaughn Grissom with runners at the corners to clinch the series and send the Phillies rushing the field in wild celebration. The Phillies set off fireworks, the Liberty Bell rang and the reigning National League champions were ready to pop bubbly again.

Bryce Harper gave the Phillies a scare when he clutched his surgically repaired right elbow after a collision in the eighth inning. Matt Olson’s left knee clipped Harper’s elbow on a play at first base that ended the inning. Harper, the two-time NL MVP, flexed his elbow after a quick examination from the medical staff. He stayed in the game in the ninth.

"Just hit my funny bone," Harper said after the game.

Trea Turner singled twice, doubled and hit a solo homer in the fifth for a 2-1 lead as the Phillies make another run at the franchise’s first World Series title since 2008.

The Phillies head next week to an all-wild card NLCS and will play the Arizona Diamondbacks, making their first trip 2007.

Game 1 is Monday in Philadelphia.

The Phillies withstood a pare of scares to get to the Diamondbacks. Before the collision involving Harper, rookie center fielder Johan Rojas made a huge defensive play with the bases loaded to end the seventh, running down a deep drive to left-center and denying Ronald Acuña Jr. an extra-base hit that could have put Atlanta ahead.

Wearing throwback powder blue jerseys and maroon hats as they do every Thursday at home, the Phillies took an identical path from a year ago to reach another NLCS: first a Wild Card Series sweep; then they won Game 1 in Atlanta and lost Game 2. Like last season, the Phillies returned home and scored six runs in the third inning of a Game 3 rout.

Then a repeat of a barrage of homers that signaled a knockout victory over their NL East rival, a year after 101 wins wasn’t enough in another early postseason exit.

The night belonged to Castellanos, the All-Star right fielder whose production tailed off in the second half only to rally with his son in the front row for the postseason.

A night after he hit two homers in Game 3, Castellanos became the first Phillies slugger, heck, any slugger in baseball history, to drill multiple homers in consecutive playoff games.

His second one ultimately ended the night for Braves starter and 20-game winner Spencer Strider. Castellanos chased Strider in the sixth with a 415-foot moonshot to left that sent 45,831 fans at Citizens Bank Park into towel-waving frenzy. Castellanos soaked in the cheers during the pitching change; he poked his head out of the dugout and raised his arms as Phillies fans grew louder.

Castellanos continued to wave his arms toward the crowd as he headed to right field in the seventh and the Phillies up 3-1.

Manager Rob Thomson again turned to starter Ranger Suárez to keep the Phillies in the game until the turning the game over to a parade of hard-throwers in the bullpen. The plan worked once this series already. Suárez had allowed just one hit through one hit in 3 2/3 innings in his Game 1 start before Thomson turned the game over to six relievers in a 3-0 win. The plan in this one, get Suárez at least twice through the lineup — and the pitcher often overshadowed by Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola succeeded.

The hard-throwing lefty buzzed through three hitless innings — hitting 95.3 mph when he caught Sean Murphy looking to end the second — before Austin Riley homered in the fourth for a 1-0 lead.

The early homer, the early deficit, rarely troubles these Phillies. They wait for their long-ball heavy lineup to deliver and — for the second straight game — it was Castellanos who tied the game 1-all on a solo shot. Castellanos socked one inside the left-field foul pole and pointed to his young son, Liam, as he crossed the plate.

Liam was a fixture at the ballpark for most of the summer and tagged along with Castellanos from the clubhouse to the All-Star game. Liam had been absent from the ballpark once school resumed, but his dad has gushed about his presence this postseason.

Father, son — and all of Philadelphia — get at least one more round together.

Center fielder Michael Harris II saved Atlanta’s Game 2 win with a leaping catch in the ninth and helped double off Harper at first base to end the game. Harris flashed his leather again in the third, this time on a sliding catch that led to Castellanos getting doubled off at second to end the inning.

The Phillies get three days off before the NLCS opener.

The Braves have lost 10 of their last 11 elimination games and will ponder what went wrong after another empty postseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this article