Atlanta Braves hosting Alumni Weekend this weekend at Truist Park

The Atlanta Braves are gearing up for a weekend of nostalgia and celebration as they host the San Francisco Giants for a special Alumni Weekend at Truist Park.

The festivities promise a series of exciting events throughout the weekend. Tonight's schedule is set to kick off with a standout event: an Alumni Parade winding its way through the hallowed grounds of Truist Park. Fans and attendees can expect to see some of their favorite former players and beloved Braves personalities participating in the parade, evoking memories of the team's storied history.

Following the parade, a moving Alumni Roll Call ceremony is anticipated to take place right before the much-anticipated first pitch. This unique tradition will honor the Braves' rich legacy by recognizing and acknowledging the distinguished alumni who have contributed to the team's success over the years.

Throughout the weekend, fans will have the chance to reconnect with their baseball heroes from days gone by, sharing in the triumphs and cherished moments that have shaped the Braves' legacy. It's an opportunity for both the players of the past and the devoted fans of today to come together and celebrate the enduring spirit of Braves baseball.

Other events include the Softball Home Run Derby at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 19; Braves Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at 6:45 p.m. Aug. 19; and "Behind the Braves" live podcast recording at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 20.