Astros vs Yankees ALCS Game 4 delayed by rain

Yankees and Astros fans waited with bated breath as the first pitch for ALCS Game 4 was pushed back by an hour and a half.

The Major League Baseball Communications Twitter account announced the original delay for the big game that could send Houston's Astros to the World Series again.

The game, held at Yankee Stadium, was slated to begin at 7:07 p.m. EST.

At 6 p.m. Sunday night, MLB tweeted fans that the game would not be starting on time and could be postponed and rescheduled for Monday night due to weather conditions.

By 7:30 p.m. they announced a plan to throw the first pitch by 8:30 p.m. if both teams' pitchers had enough time to warm up before the game.

The game began without incident at 8:30 p.m. EST as planned.