ALCS Game 6: Win $10,000 of Big Papi's money free with FOX Bet Super 6

Maybe the best thing you can say about the Houston Astros and this remarkable run they’ve put together over the past decade is how resilient they have been.

The Astros have won a World Series, lost a World Series, been the target of ridicule for their cheating scandal and fired an elite manager and general manager, and now they have returned to the precipice of the Fall Classic.

In this ALCS, Houston was embarrassed in Games 2 and 3 and didn’t receive a solid starting pitching performance until Framber Valdez in Game 5 in Boston. Yet the Astros won two of three at Fenway Park and now need just one win in two games at Minute Maid Park to send the Boston Red Sox packing.

That brings us to Friday's Game 6, in which the Astros face Nathan Eovaldi — Boston’s best pitcher — for a third time in the series. Luis Garcia is scheduled to start for Houston.

Here are the questions for Game 6.

Which player will hit the first home run for the Astros?

The options: Jose Altuve , Kyle Tucker , Carlos Correa , Yuri Gurriel , Yordan Alvarez , other/no HR

Game 5 was primarily the story of two people — Valdez and Alvarez — who set the tone with a second-inning homer off Chris Sale and followed with a two-run double in the sixth. But Altuve and Correa have always thrived in moments such as this. It is easy to imagine one of them being the one who takes the cap off Minute Maid with a homer in this one.

Prediction: Correa

Which team will throw the most strikeouts, and how many will it have?

The options: Red Sox, Astros or tie, with ranges from one to 13-plus

One trend in this series is that one team tends to break into double figures in strikeouts. Houston struck out 10 times Wednesday, but it really didn’t matter.

Prediction: Astros, 11

Which team will have the most hits, and how many will it have?

The options: Red Sox, Astros or tie, with ranges from one to 13-plus

The Astros had 11 hits in Game 5, and their hot swinging over the past 10 innings has reduced the struggles of Games 2 and 3 to a distant memory. That said, the Red Sox's cold stretch shouldn’t be considered a permanent thing. Houston is going to mix and match again out of the bullpen. That might wake up Boston’s bats.

Prediction: Red Sox, 13-plus

Which team will have the most runners left on base, and how many will it have?

The options: Red Sox, Astros or tie, with ranges from one to 18-plus

How bad was Wednesday night for the Red Sox? They left only two men on base. Boston should get more chances on Friday.

Prediction: Red Sox, 8

Which team will have the most extra-base hits, and how many will it have?

The options: Red Sox, Astros or tie, with ranges from one to nine-plus

Until Game 5, the Red Sox had owned this category for most of the series. Then the Astros had three critical extra-base hits that helped blow the game open. But again, Boston’s bats might have an easier time against Garcia on Friday.

Prediction: Red Sox, 5

Which team will win and by how many runs?

The options: Red Sox or Astros, with ranges from one to nine-plus

Trying to guess this series has been a bit of a headache, as momentum has not really been present at all. It would appear that Houston is ready to move on. That’s why this pick is a zag against the trend.

Prediction: Red Sox by 2

