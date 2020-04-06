2020 Tour Championship now lands in September in revised golf calendar

The PGA Tour announced Monday that the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club will be moved to Sept. 3-7, with the final round scheduled for Labor Day.

"This is not only exciting news for the TOUR Championship but also the City of Atlanta, which will continue to be positively impacted by the tournament as we welcome the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings back to East Lake Golf Club to compete for the FedExCup," Executive Director Allison Fillmore said in a statement. "While the safety, health and well-being of all involved in the TOUR Championship remains our top priority, our preparations continue as we eagerly await another memorable tournament with immense support from our Atlanta community."

In addition, the PGA Tour is pushing back other playoff event dates by a week:

August 10-16 – Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 17-23 – THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

August 24-30 – BMW Championship, Olympia Fields CC, Olympia Fields, Illinois

August 31-September 7 (Labor Day) – TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

This news comes in conjunction with a new target date for the Masters: Nov. 9-15. The British Open was also canceled Monday and will not be played this year for the first time since 1945.

Golf will only have three major championships at the most this year.