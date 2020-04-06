2020 NFL Draft is officially going virtual

article

Just like the rest of us, NFL team personnel will continue working from home on draft day.

In a memo sent to teams Monday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the draft later this month, including banning group gatherings.

"We have reviewed this matter in the past few days with both the competition committee and CEC (a group of league executives), and this will confirm that clubs will conduct their draft operations remotely, with club personnel separately located in their homes," he wrote in the memo.

The 2020 NFL Draft was supposed to be held in Las Vegas April 23-25, but all public events have been cancelled or due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL also shuttered all team facilites on March 26, and Goodell has ordered them to remain closed indefinitely.

"We are operating in an environment unlike anything we have experienced before," Goodell added, "one that requires flexibility, patience, and cooperation."

