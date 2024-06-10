Zyn pouches known as 'gas station Ozempic' possibly dangerous, expert says

Zyn nicotine pouches have gone viral on social media in recent months. They are called the "gas station Ozempic" because they supposedly suppress the appetite, leading to fast and cheap weight loss.

Sam Tejada, a functional health and wellness expert and author, recently spoke to FOX 5 Atlanta about health risks associated with the usage of nicotine pouches and alternative ways to lose weight safely.

According to Tejada, one issue is how quickly the drug becomes addictive. It affects dopamine and serotonin levels in the brain, leading to a chemical imbalance in the body.

"Once you start experiencing that, you’re looking for that feeling over and over," said Tejada.

The author of How to Win at Modern Wellness also highlighted that nicotine is known to cause cardiovascular, respiratory, gastric, and stomach issues.

While the low price of the pouches certainly makes them attractive, there are other affordable and much safer options, including Tejada’s full-service wellness center.

"Throughout the years of building Liquidvida, we started adding a lot of these alternative modalities to take care of the patient’s overall health, and weight loss is one of those modalities," explained Tejada.

However, Tejada stressed that while various methods are beneficial and effective when proven safe, they are only a kickstart to a successful weight-loss journey.

Tejada, who has lost over 40 pounds, advises that "the answer [to weight loss] is making those lifestyle changes, understanding part of those lifestyle changes, understanding what to eat, and what’s good for your body."



