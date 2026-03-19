Zuri Dixon vigil: Family honors 4-year-old girl killed at Allison Court apartments

The Brief Atlanta police arrested Rashad Dixon for the Saturday stabbing death of his 4-year-old daughter, Zuri. Family and friends gathered for a vigil at the Allison Court apartments to honor the young girl. Dixon remains in Fulton County Jail facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children.



Atlanta police arrested Rashad Dixon Saturday after he allegedly stabbed his 4-year-old daughter, Zuri, during a domestic dispute at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

What we know:

They said a prayer, lit candles and released balloons. Family and friends held a vigil for a little Zuri Dixon, a four-year-old girl whose life was snuffed out far too soon.

This past Saturday, Zuri was stabbed at an apartment complex on the 1900 block of Allison Court in southwest Atlanta. Police say a domestic dispute broke out in one of the units. Investigators say they found a man holding the little girl. She suffered serious injuries. She died a short time later.

Police arrested Rashad Dixon. They have not released the exact details of how it all happened or his relation to Zuri. But family members say she was his daughter.

4-year-old Zuri Dixon who passed away after a fatal stabbing at an Atlanta apartment on March 16, 2026. (Credit: provided by family members)

What they're saying:

"I don’t have any words. It still don’t have any words," said Jazzuri Rouse, Zuri’s mother. "This situation needs to be addressed and maybe our story needs to be heard."

Rouse says these past several days have been tough. "It’s hard. Just to wake up when you don’t feel like waking up," Rouse said. "It’s a day-by-day task when your first born, your only daughter is not with you, somebody you see every single day is not with you, that ain’t no easy task to conquer."

Rouse says her daughter was bright. "My girl was destined to be great."

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Family and friends release pink and silver balloons into the sunset at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex to celebrate the life of 4-year-old Zuri Dixon on March 17, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

She had an especially sophisticated palette for a little girl. "She liked red snapper. She liked oxtails. She liked beef patties, sea bass," Rouse said.

She had a sense of humor. But most of all, Zuri was loving. "You can tell her ‘no,’ but at the end of the day she’ll be like ‘give me a hug.’ and then you just can’t tell her no,’" Rouse said.

Rouse wants to tell her story with the hope someone can take away something positive from this enormous tragedy. "Something great is going to happen. It’s not going to stay here," Rouse said.

Right now, Rashad Dixon is behind bars at the Fulton County Jail. He faces numerous charges, including murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

What you can do:

Zuri’s family has set up a GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/638327572