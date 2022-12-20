Zoo Atlanta's giant panda predicts Peach Bowl winner

One of Zoo Atlanta's fuzziest residents has made his pick for the Peach Bowl, and it's no surprise who he's supporting.

Yang Yang, one of the giant pandas at the Atlanta zoo, has been predicting the winner of the Peach Bowl for years, and correctly chose Michigan State in their victory against Pittsburgh last year and the Georgia Bulldog beating Cincinnati the season before.

This year, Yang Yang is once again going with the Dawgs, heading right to the box of food covered in the University of Georgia's logo.

Georgia will play Ohio State at the bowl on New Year's Eve at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The College Football Playoff begins with two semifinal games on the same day followed by the title game on Jan. 9, 2023.

The Bulldogs left no doubt about the top team heading into the College Football Playoff, beating LSU 50-30 in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec, 3. Stetson Bennett threw a season-high four touchdown passes in another stellar postseason performance.

Let's hope that Yang Yang continues his streak of getting the answers right.